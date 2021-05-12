12 permanent vaccination centres set up across Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

12 May 2021 23:19 IST

Only second dose to be given for now

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that 12 permanent vaccination centres have been set up across the city to provide the second dose of the Covishield vaccine to 6,000 persons daily from Thursday.

Mr. Venkatesh conducted a meeting with all officials and Ward Secretariat staff here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner said that 100 doses per slot will be administered and there will be five 2-hour slots at every centre. He added that only people with slips given to them by ward secretariats through local volunteers a couple of days before the date of second dose of vaccination will be allowed at the centres.

Vaccination will be available only at the permanent vaccine centres in the city, he said.

The centres are located at KBN College (for wards 37, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54 and 55), Shadhikhana, Bhavanipuram (wards 38, 39, 40 and 41), Kowtha Subbarao Municipal School, Poornanandapet (wards 32, 34, 35, 56), MLC MC Elementary Schol, Old HB Colony (42, 43, 44, 45), Rajiv Nagaar CHC (61, 62, 63, 64), AKTPM High School, SN Puram (23, 24, 25, 27, 33, 35), MK Baig Municipal High School, Singh Nagar (57, 58, 59, 60), Sadgathi Vidyanikethan, Madhuranagar (28, 29, 30, 31), GDET School, Patamata (4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14), APSRM High School, Krishnalanka (19, 20, 21, 22), Sample Building, Ranigarithota (15, 16, 17, 18) and Bishop Grassi High School, Gunadala (1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 26).

Meanwhile, across the district, vaccination will be provided to 33,500 beneficiaries per day at 71 vaccine centres (including those under VMC). There are 3.17 lakh beneficiaries due to receive the second dose of the vaccine in the district.