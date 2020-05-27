Andhra Pradesh

12 pedal edema patients shifted to Kakinada GGH

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy interacting with the patients at Kakinada GGH.

Twelve tribal people suffering from pedal edema were shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital on Wednesday. All of them belong to Chintoor Agency where 14 persons died of the disease since March. The prime symptom visible among all the patients is ‘swelling of legs’.

An exclusive 20-bed ward has been set up at the GGH, with a dedicated team of doctors. “The patients are being treated in the special ward. Most of them have vitamin deficiency and kidney ailments during the preliminary medical investigation,” said GGH Superintendent M. Raghavendra Rao.

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inspected discussed with the doctors the need for a ‘Standard Operating Procedure’ to prevent the mortality rate in the Chintoor Agency.

Mr. Muralidhar Reddy interacted with the patients from the Chintoor Agency and assured them of timely medical care and treatment.

Coastal Andhra
