12 new deaths take COVID toll to 264 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

08 July 2020 23:14 IST

State sees over 1,000 new cases for the third day in a row

Continuing to witness over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported 1,062 fresh infections taking the tally to 22,259 during the past 24 hours. Also, 12 new deaths were reported by various districts and the death toll mounted to 264.

For the first time after 20 days, the number of recoveries overtook the number of active cases with the discharge of 1,356 patients in the past day. Also, for the first time ever, the number of discharges in a day was more than the number of new cases. The total number of active cases is at 10,894 and the total number of recovered cases is at 11,101 putting the recovery rate at 50%.

Three new deaths occurred in Kurnool, where the toll went up to 88. Further, Anantapur, Krishna and West Godavari witnessed two deaths each and Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam saw one death each. The overall mortality rate is at 1.19%.

Three districts reported more than 100 local cases each. One of them Chittoor reported 255 fresh cases while Guntur reported 173 cases, East Godavari reported 125 cases.

Other districts that reported fresh cases are Anantapur (87), Kadapa (71), Krishna (70), Nellore (63), Kurnool (51), West Godavari (47), Visakhapatnam (38), Vizianagaram (38), Srikakulam (31) and Prakasam (2). Only nine cases are of other State returnees and two are of foreign returnees among the fresh cases.

Anantapur tally of local cases crossed the 2,500-mark an East Godavari crossed the 2,000-mark. The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (2,722), Anantapur (2,568), Guntur (2,435), East Godavari (2,015), Krishna (1,968), Chittoor (1,765), Kadapa (1,440), West Godavari (1,366), Visakhapatnam (983), Nellore (873), Prakasam (769), Srikakulam (360), Vizianagaram (307). Of the imported cases 2,266 are of other State returnees and 422 are of foreign returnees.

Meanwhile, the tests per million ratio has crossed the 20,000-mark and reached 20,182. So far 10.77 lakh samples were tested and 27, 643 samples were tested in the past day.