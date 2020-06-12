12 new cases take COVID-19 tally to 238 in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 June 2020 00:07 IST

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday, taking the total count to 238.

With the new cases, the number of active cases stands at 118. Eight more COVID-19 patients who were being treated got discharged from hospital after testing negative on Thursday, taking the total number of discharges to 119. One person died from Chengalraopeta from the district.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 Dr P.V. Sudhakar, the number of clusters in the district climbed to 60 with the new cases. The new clusters are Dayal Nagar, Bharat Nagar and Narsapuram. As of Thursday, there are 33 very active clusters which reported cases in the last four days. The number of active clusters and dormant clusters are eight and 19 respectively. Meanwhile, nine clusters which did not report any case for the past 28 days have already been denotified, he said.