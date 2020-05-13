Andhra Pradesh

12 new cases emerge in Guntur

Four of them are from Tadepalli and linked to a man at Machavaram

Twelve new cases reported from Guntur district taking the toll to 399 cases as the nationwide lockdown enters the fourth stage, according to the bulletin released at 10 a.m.

Four of the 12 new cases, are reported from Prakasah Nagar at Tadepalli and are linked to a man who died at Machavaram in Vijayawada. The man had recently died and his funeral was held at Tadepalli. All the four persons were believed to be secondary contacts of the man who died in Vijayawada.

Six fresh cases were reported from Narasaraopet. Two new cases have been reported from Guntur city, one each at China Bazaar and Bara Imam Panja.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar and SP, Guntur Urban, P.H.D. Ramakrishna, visited Tadepalli and inspected the quarantine facilities.

Addressing a review meeting held in Tadepalli, the Collector said that the cluster containment strategy should be followed to ensure that the infection did not spread to other parts of the town.

All the remaining primary and secondary contacts of the deceased should be tested and if necessary quarantined, he said.

