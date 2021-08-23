12 more succumb to COVID in A.P.

Seven districts report nil deaths in past 24 hours

COVID-19 claimed 12 lives in the State in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. During the same period, 1,002 new infections were reported taking the cumulative tally to 20,03,341. The death toll increased to 13,735 and the mortality rate remains at 0.69%.

During the past day, 1,508 patients recovered, leaving 14,159 active cases. The total number of recoveries came down to 19,75,448 and the recovery rate remains at 98.61%.

The daily positivity rate of the 47,972 samples tested in the past day was 2.09% and the overall positivity rate of 2.61 crore samples tested was 7.66%.

New cases

Chittoor reported four new deaths while Krishna reported three, West Godavari reported two deaths and East Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam reported one death each. Seven districts reported no death in the past day.

East Godavari reported 265 new infections. It was the only district to witness more than 200 infections in the past day. It was followed by Kadapa (132), Nellore (118), Chittoor (113), Prakasam (86), Krishna (74), Guntur (64), Visakhapatnam (54), Vizianagaram (35), West Godavari (24), Srikakulam (19), Anantapur (11) and Kurnool (7).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,84,184), Chittoor (2,36,397), West Godavari (1,73,129), Guntur (1,71,533), Anantapur (1,56,947), Visakhapatnam (1,54,382), Nellore (1,38,960), Prakasam (1,32,714), Kurnool (1,23,689), Srikakulam (1,21,706), Krishna (1,12,616), Kadapa (1,12,060) and Vizianagaram (82,130).