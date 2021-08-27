12 more succumb to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

1,539 new infections reported, six districts account for 80% of the active cases

The State reported 12 new COVID deaths and 1,539 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,07,730 and 13,778 respectively.

The number of active cases increased to 14,448, as the number of patients recovered at 1,140 was less than new infections reported for the second time in a row. The recovery rate and total recoveries stand at 98.50% and 19,79,504 respectively.

Positivity rate

The daily positivity rate of the 67,590 samples tested in the past day was 2.28%, which is the highest in the past 11 days.

The overall positivity rate of the 2.63 crore samples tested was 7.62%.

New cases and deaths

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported three new deaths each in the past day while Prakasam reported two and East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore and Srikakulam reported one death each. Six districts reported no death in the past day.

Chittoor also reported the highest single-day tally of 243 infections. It was followed by East Godavari (228), Krishna (194), Nellore (176), West Godavari (163), Guntur (127), Prakasam (126), Visakhapatnam (92), Kadapa (80), Vizianagaram (54), Anantapur (26), Kurnool (15) and Srikakulam (15).

At 2,317, the Krishna district has the highest number of active cases with the lowest recovery rate (96.81%) and the highest death rate (1.14%).

Nellore, East Godavari, Chittoor, Prakasam and West Godavari have at least 1,000 active cases and the top six districts together have 80% of the active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,84,751), Chittoor (2,37,023), West Godavari (1,73,751), Guntur (1,71,913), Anantapur (1,57,030), Visakhapatnam (1,54,639), Nellore (1,39,464), Prakasam (1,33,082), Kurnool (1,23,739), Srikakulam (1,21,833), Krishna (1,13,074), Kadapa (1,12,267) and Vizianagaram (82,269).