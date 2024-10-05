GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12-member herd of wild elephants driven back into the Koundinya sanctuary

Given the challenging forest terrain, the officials decided to deploy drone cameras for the first time, enabling the successful sighting of the elephants as they moved towards Pakala mandal

Published - October 05, 2024 04:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The forest officials in Chittoor district utilised drone cameras to track the movement of a 12-member herd of wild elephants in the forests bordering the east and west divisions at Devalampeta and Palem villages of Pulicharla mandal. They aim to guide the herd back towards the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary safely.

The herd, which comprised eight adults and four sub-adults, had strayed into the Pulicharla mandal near the Seshachalam hill ranges in Tirupati district a few days ago. During their time in the area, the elephants caused significant damage to crops before the intervention of the forest officials. Given the challenging forest terrain, the officials decided to deploy drone cameras for the first time, enabling the successful sighting of the elephants as they moved towards Pakala mandal.

Subsequently, the forest officials mobilised forest watchers and elephant trackers to guide the herd back towards the western parts, ultimately redirecting them towards the Koundinya reserved forests in Palamaner. This proactive approach helped minimize potential human-elephant conflict and ensured the elephants’ safe return to their natural habitat.

Published - October 05, 2024 04:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.