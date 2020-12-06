12 Maoist militia surrender in a blow to Galikonda committee

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 December 2020 00:00 IST

25 members gave up in the last 30 days

In a significant development during the PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerilla Army) week that is currently being observed by the banned CPI (Maoist), 12 militia members of the Galikonda area committee surrendered before the ASP of Chintapalli Vidya Sagar Naidu, here on Saturday.

The militia members are from interior villages of Patrunigunta, Ramagadda, Pansalabandha and Aakuluru.

“Normally, during the PLGA week, the Maoists organise meetings to spread their ideology and use the platform to recruit fresh cadres and militia members. Most of the meetings are organised by the militia, and their surrender during the week is a significant development for us and a big blow to the Maoist movement in the Visakha agency,” said Mr. Naidu.

In the last 30 days, about 25 militia members had surrendered to the District Police, and this apparently has caused a big setback to the Maoists.

“In November, we had about 13 surrenders and now we have 12. This has further weakened the Galikonda area committee,” said Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao.

Key role

Militia members are considered to be the backbone of the Maoist movement, as it is they who organise meetings, provide logistical support, supply food, medicines and other essentials, do the recce for them and give information on the movement of security forces.

Galikonda area, which comprises mandals such as Chintapalli, GK Veedhi and parts of Koyyuru, has always been a Maoist hotbed but since 2016 it has been suffering serious setbacks and their presence has weakened considerably.

The downfall started with the killing of Gopal alias Azad in an alleged exchange of fire with security forces in May 2016 in Marripakala in Koyyuru mandal. Azad was then the DCM and was leading the movement. His successor Jambri was also killed in an alleged encounter in February 2017 near Annavaram village under Mampa police limits in Koyyuru. Following this, Naveen was elevated as DCM but he surrendered within a year in 2019.

This year Gemmeli Kamesh alias Hari, the successor of Jambri, was arrested by the police in October and since then there have been over 30 surrenders, including 25 in the last 30 days.

It is estimated that there are about 150 militia members in the region and the movement is now being led by Kora Nageswara Rao with a squad of about 7 to 10 hardcore cadres.

Assistant Commandant of CRPF, GK Veedhi, Devendra Naidu, Assistant Commandant of Pedavalasa Paparao, Assistant Commandant of CRPF, Sileru, M.L. Naidu, CI of GK Veedhi Murali and SI of GK Veedhi Aneesh were present.