1.2 lakh cases of Police Dept. settled in Lok Adalat

December 10, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that 1,22,146 cases related to the Police Department were settled in the National Lok Adalat held on December 9.

They include cases under local laws and IPC and petty cases, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said in a release on Sunday.

He appreciated the Commissioners and SPs of NTR district, Srikakulam, Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore districts, advocates, petitioners and other staff who made efforts for settling the cases in the National Lok Adalat.

