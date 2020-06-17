12 killed, 12 injured as lorry hits tractor in A.P.

Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar visiting the injured at the Khammam District Headquarters Hospital on Wednesday.

Rajulapudi Srinivas

17 June 2020 23:20 IST

The victims, all from Telangana, were returning after having darshan at a temple in Krishna district

Twelve persons, including women and children, died and 12 others suffered injuries in a ghastly road accident at Vedadri village in the district on Wednesday.

The victims were natives of Pedda Gopavaram village in Yerrupalem mandal of Khammam district in Telangana. They were on a pilgrimage to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

The accident occurred when a speeding lorry hit the tractor on which the pilgrims were travelling. Seven persons died on the spot and five others succumbed to injuries in hospital, said Krishna SP M. Ravindranath Babu.

The impact of mishap was such that the bodies were strewn on the road and the injured were seen crying with pain. Two persons escaped unhurt, said the villagers.

The deceased have been identified as Vemireddy Pullareddy, Vemireddy Padmavathi, V. Udayasri, Guduru Upender Reddy, G. Suryanarayana Reddy, Lakkireddy Appamma, Lakkireddy Raji, Vemireddy Bharathamma, Guduru Ramanamma, Lakkireddy Thirupathamma, Vemareddy Kalyani and Seelam Srilakshmi.

The injured were admitted in Khammam Government Hospital. Doctors performed post-mortem on the bodies at Jaggaiahpet Government Hospital.

“The death toll was high as the trailer got detatched from the tractor engine, ploughed into the roadside bushes and overturned and many of the victims were crushed under it,” said a local P. Ravi.

25 people on board

About 25 persons were travelling on the tractor and the lorry driver was alone in the cabin. The locals rescued the injured pilgrims, provided water and first aid and helped the police in shifting them to hospital, the police said.

V. Pullareddy purchased a new tractor and came to Vedadri temple to perform puja to the new vehicle, along with his family members. The accident occurred when the family was returning after having darshan, said an injured person.

Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G.V. Ramana Murthy, who visited the spot, said the accident could have occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the lorry driver.

“Victims and residents of Vedadri village allege that the lorry driver was in an inebriated condition. The driver was trapped in the cabin and lost his both limbs,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu told The Hindu.

The Chillakallu police registered a case and Mr. Ramana Murthy will investigate the case, the SP said.

Governor expresses grief

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan express grief over the ghastly road mishap.