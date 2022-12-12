  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

12 held for resorting to prostitution in massage centre in Andhra Pradesh

Accused include, eight women, three customers and an organiser

December 12, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In a major operation, the Patamata police busted a prostitution racket, which allegedly has links to Mumbai and West Bengal, and arrested eight women, three customers and an organiser. One more organiser is at large and police formed special teams to arrest the kingpin of the racket.

The accused were reportedly running an online prostitution on the pretext of K. Studio Spa Centre (massage centre) at Gurunanak Colony in Patamata. The gang was allegedly supplying girls online and were running the flesh trade.

On a tip-off, the team led by Patamata Circle Inspector D. Kasi Viswanadh conducted raid on the spa and arrested the accused. “The organisers were procuring young girls from different States and were supplying them to customers. We are verifying the contacts of the accused, and the other centres, if any,” Mr. Viswanadh said.

The accused were produced in the court and a detailed investigation is on, the CI added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.