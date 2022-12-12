12 held for resorting to prostitution in massage centre in Andhra Pradesh

December 12, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a major operation, the Patamata police busted a prostitution racket, which allegedly has links to Mumbai and West Bengal, and arrested eight women, three customers and an organiser. One more organiser is at large and police formed special teams to arrest the kingpin of the racket.

The accused were reportedly running an online prostitution on the pretext of K. Studio Spa Centre (massage centre) at Gurunanak Colony in Patamata. The gang was allegedly supplying girls online and were running the flesh trade.

On a tip-off, the team led by Patamata Circle Inspector D. Kasi Viswanadh conducted raid on the spa and arrested the accused. “The organisers were procuring young girls from different States and were supplying them to customers. We are verifying the contacts of the accused, and the other centres, if any,” Mr. Viswanadh said.

The accused were produced in the court and a detailed investigation is on, the CI added.