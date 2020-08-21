12 gates lifted at Nagarjunasagar

Major reservoirs in the State are brimming with water as incessant rain in North Karnataka bringing huge inflows into all the rivers in the Krishna basin.
The rare spectacle of lifting the crest gates of the world’s largest earthen dam, Nagarjunasagar, unfolded on Friday evening.
Irrigation engineers of Telangana opened 12 crest gates as the water level touched 585.70 feet against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 590 feet. The reservoir is brimming with flood waters and is close to reaching its FRL of 312.05 tmcft. While the inflows stand at 3.93 lakh cusecs, the outflows are put at 1.20 lakh cusecs.
Upstream of Nagarjunasagar, the Srisailam reservoir is also brimming with a water level of 883.37 feet against its FRL of 215.81 tmcft. Here, the inflows are 3.93 lakh cusecs and outflows are 3.82 lakh cusecs.
The water levels at Pulichintala balancing reservoir too are good at 159.48 feet.
Irrigation engineers had already said that Prakasam Barrage was expected to receive 2 lakh cusecs by August 23.
With the flood situation alarming, district Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said control rooms had been opened up at the District Collectorate (0863-2324014), Revenue Divisional Office, Guntur (0863-2240679), Tenali Sub-Collector’s Office (08644-223800) and Gurazala RDO Office (77028 53860) (81061 42574).
The Collector said that since the outflows at Nagarjunasagar were expected to cross the 4 lakh cusecs-mark by Saturday evening, high alert had been sounded in the district.
