12-foot python rescued and handed over to forest officials in Kuppam village

Published - June 07, 2024 06:53 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The python had consumed three chickens from the house compound before making its way inside, say locals

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers rescuing a 12-foot python after it entered a house at Vepanapalle village near Kuppam in Chittoor district on Friday.

Residents of Vepanapalle village in Kuppam mandal of Chittoor district, on Friday, rescued a 12-foot python found lurking underneath the bed in a house.

Upon hearing repeated hissing sounds emanating from the bedroom, the occupants discovered the large python under the bed. Neighbours promptly responded and safely removed the reptile from the premises using sticks and rope before transferring it to a gunny sack, and handing it over to the forest officials.

According to the locals, the python had consumed three chickens from the house compound before making its way inside. Over the past two weeks, there have been several instances of missing chickens, they added.

The forest officials released the rescued python into a forest location and commended the villagers for their non-violent approach in handling the situation.

