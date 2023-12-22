12 employees of SCR Vijayawada Division bag Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2023

December 22, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Twelve employees of the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) have bagged the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2023 for their outstanding performance.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain presented the awards at the 68th Railway Week Zonal Function held in Secunderabad on December 22 (Friday). He congratulated the officials selected for the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar and Efficiency Shields.

He announced that Vijayawada Division shared the General Manager’s Overall Efficiency Shield-2023 for its outstanding performance with the Secunderabad Division.

Mr. Jain presented the shield to Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Patil said that passenger safety, elimination of manned level crossings, fortifying the existing infrastructure, ramping up traffic facilities and laying of new lines would be among the priorities.

The DRM congratulated Additional DRMs D. Srinivasa Rao and M. Srikanth, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu and all other branch officers for the achievement.

