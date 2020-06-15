12 COVID patients discharged in Tirupati

Six patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19, including three women, were discharged from the SVR Ruia Government General Hospital here on Monday, after they tested negative following the isolation period.

Three of them belong to Nagari and one each from Tirupati, Chittoor rural and KVB Puram mandals. Ruia Superintendent K. Bharati, COVID nodal officers Subba Rao, K. Vasudeva Naidu were present.

Six more persons were discharged from the State COVID hospital on the SVIMS campus, where 73 patients were undergoing treatment as of Monday. Five of the discharged hail from Kadapa district and one from Chittoor district. Four of the six discharged patients were women.

As many as 104 patients visited the hospital’s COVID OP wing on Monday, of which swab samples were taken from 31 and sent for testing. Meanwhile, five positive cases emerged in Chittoor district on Monday, two of them from Karvetinagaram and one each from Chittoor rural, Gurramkonda and Srikalahasti mandals.