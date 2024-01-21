ADVERTISEMENT

12 Anganwadi workers booked in Anantapur for blocking Minister’s convoy

January 21, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Cases were registered after few women workers blocked Minister for Forests P. Ramachandra Reddy’s convoy on January 19

The Hindu Bureau

The Uravakonda police registered cases against twelve Anganwadi workers on Sunday over an incident that occurred on January 19 when few women workers who were on strike blocked the convoy of Minister for Forests, P. Ramachandra Reddy. The Minister was on his way to inspect the venue for the Chief Minister’s (CM) public meeting, scheduled for January 23.

The Anganwadi workers stormed the highway and blocked the Minister’s convoy, which led to mild tension, wherein the women police had reportedly slapped some agitating women. A woman who was injured in the melee was rushed to the area hospital. The police booked the cases against the Anganwadi workers based on a complaint from the Tehsildar of Uravakonda.

Responding to the development, the local leaders of the AITUC (All India Trade Union Congress) said that it was heinous on the part of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government to use police force on the women workers.

