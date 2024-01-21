GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12 Anganwadi workers booked in Anantapur

Cases were registered after few women workers blocked Minister for Forests P. Ramachandra Reddy’s convoy on January 19

January 21, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Uravakonda police registered cases against twelve Anganwadi workers on Sunday over an incident that occurred on January 19 when few women workers who were on strike blocked the convoy of Minister for Forests, P. Ramachandra Reddy. The Minister was on his way to inspect the venue for the Chief Minister’s (CM) public meeting, scheduled for January 23.

The Anganwadi workers stormed the highway and blocked the Minister’s convoy, which led to mild tension, wherein the women police had reportedly slapped some agitating women. A woman who was injured in the melee was rushed to the area hospital. The police booked the cases against the Anganwadi workers based on a complaint from the Tehsildar of Uravakonda.

Responding to the development, the local leaders of the AITUC (All India Trade Union Congress) said that it was heinous on the part of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government to use police force on the women workers.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.