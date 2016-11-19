12 Mobile ATMs for Vizianagaram district

Keeping in view the long queue lines at ATM centres in the fort town and elsewhere in the district and also to overcome shortage of small notes, the State Bank of India on Friday pressed 12 mobile ATMs into service.
The mobile ATMs will be placed at crowded/busy centres in the town, Parvathipuram, Salur, Bobbili, Cheepurupalli, Kothavalasa, S. Kota, Poosapatirega, Jami and other places and they would function from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. till this month-end, said J. Srinivasa Rao, Regional Manager of SBI.
The cash chest in each mobile ATM has Rs. 2 lakh and the limit for withdrawal by each customer was Rs. 2,000. Joint Collector Srikesh Balajiflagged off the mobile ATM vehicles. Chief Manager of SBI, Fort branch Krishna Mohan, Chief Manager of the bank, Kothavalasa branch, Phani Raj and others were present.
