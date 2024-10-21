11th APSP Battalion remembers fallen police personnel

The 11th APSP Battalion’s Commandant D. Nageswarappa highlighted the significance of honouring the sacrifices made by police martyrs on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, at Siddavatam on Monday.

The Commandant presided as the chief guest, receiving the battalion police’s salute and paying homage to the fallen police personnel. He said that October 21 would continue to be commemorated to honour the valour and sacrifice of martyrs, particularly in remembrance of the 10 CRPF jawans who valiantly fought against the Chinese Army at the Ladakh border on October 21, 1959.

“This day serves to recognise the dedicated service of uniformed personnel who have served the nation,” Mr. Nageswarappa said, speaking about the pivotal role of the State’s police department in upholding law and order.

Later, the senior officials of the battalion paid tribute to Samuel and Ramesh of the 11th APSP Battalion, along with 216 other police martyrs across the country who sacrificed their lives. Assistant Commandants Theophilus, Inspectors Alibasha, K.V. Ramana, C.R.K. Raju, T. Srinivasa Rao, Govindaraju, and Forest Department officials were present.