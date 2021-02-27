118 new COVID cases emerge in A.P.

It is the highest single-day tally in the last month

Andhra Pradesh reported 118 new COVID infections, the highest single-day tally in the month so far, in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. Chittoor, which has been witnessing a spike in daily infections, reported 33 cases in the past day. No new death was reported.

The tally increased to 8,89,799 and the number of active cases also increased to 667 as 86 patients have recovered in the past day.

The total number of recoveries stand at 8,81,963 with a recovery rate of 99.12%. The death rate and toll remain at 0.81% and 7,169 respectively.

Testing

Meanwhile, the number of samples tested per day was also increasing. As many as 37,041 samples, highest in the past month, were tested for COVID and 0.32% of them turned positive.

The overall positivity rate of the 1.39 crore samples tested came down to 6.39% and the tests per million rate crossed 2.60 lakh.

Meanwhile, one-fourth (146 cases) of the past week's infection tally of 589 of the State came from the Chittoor district.

With more than 50 cases each in the past week, Visakhapatnam (63), Guntur (62), Krishna (56) and East Godavari (53) also contributed to the spike in cases.

The new infections reported in the past day were as follows: Chittoor (33), Visakhapatnam (14), East Godavari (14), Guntur (13), Krishna (9), Anantapur (7), Kadapa (7), Srikakulam (5), Kurnool (5), Nellore (4), West Godavari (4) and Prakasam (3). Vizianagaram reported no new case.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,447), West Godavari (94,329), Chittoor (87,441), Guntur (75,716), Anantapur (67,753), Nellore (62,470), Prakasam (62,204), Kurnool (60,878), Visakhapatnam (60,022), Kadapa (55,365), Krishna (48,909), Srikakulam (46,207) and Vizianagaram (41,163).