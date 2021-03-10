118 new COVID-19 infections in State

VIJAYAWADA

10 March 2021 00:45 IST

Chittoor reports highest single-day tally at 38

The State reported 118 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. No death was reported during the period.

The tally increased to 8,90,884 and the toll remains at 7,176 with a death rate of 0.81%.

The number of active cases increased to 1,038 and the recoveries increased to 8,82,670. Only 89 patients have recovered in the past day and the recovery rate stands at 99.08%.

As many as 45,079 samples were tested and 0.26% of them turned positive. The overall samples tested crossed 1.43 crore with a positivity rate of 6.23%.

In line with the spike in infections reported in the past few days, Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported most of the State’s new infections.

Chittoor reported 38 new infections in the past day and was the district with the highest single-day tally. It was followed by Krishna (21), Visakhapatnam (15), Guntur (12), East Godavari (11), Kadapa (5), Anantapur (4), Nellore (4), West Godavari (3), Kurnool (2), Srikakulam (2) and Prakasam (1). Vizianagaram reported no new infection.

The district-wise tallies are: East Godavari (1,24,526), West Godavari (94,366), Chittoor (87,760), Guntur (75,812), Anantapur (67,819), Nellore (62,513), Prakasam (62,220), Kurnool (60,933), Visakhapatnam (60,142), Kadapa (55,428), Krishna (49,031), Srikakulam (46,269) and Vizianagaram (41,170).