1,179 candidates appear for AP endowment department test

February 18, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Of the 1,278 registered candidates, 1,179 appeared for the main examinations for the post of executive officer (grade-III) in AP Endowment Sub-Service, conducted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), on Friday. In a statement, APPSC secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said the examination was held at four venues in four districts. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.