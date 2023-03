117 stolen cell phones handed over to owners in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari

March 03, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

East Godavari SP (in-charge) Ch. Sudheerkumar Reddy on Friday handed over 117 cell phones, recovered from thieves, to their owners, who had registered their complaints through police chatbot facility. The phones are worth ₹22.30 lakh. Complaints can be lodged via the chatbot by sending messages on WhatsApp at 9493206459, police said. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.