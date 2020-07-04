Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 04 July 2020 22:35 IST
117 persons test positive in East Godavari
Updated: 04 July 2020 22:35 IST
As many as 117 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours ending Saturday morning in East Godavari district. According to the health bulletin issued by District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, 37 persons in Kakinada and 26 persons in Rajamahendravaram have tested positive. In Kakinada rural, six persons tested positive. However, 29 persons who tested positive have been allowed home isolation in the district.
