Andhra Pradesh

117 persons test positive in East Godavari

As many as 117 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours ending Saturday morning in East Godavari district. According to the health bulletin issued by District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, 37 persons in Kakinada and 26 persons in Rajamahendravaram have tested positive. In Kakinada rural, six persons tested positive. However, 29 persons who tested positive have been allowed home isolation in the district.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2020 10:36:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/117-persons-test-positive-in-east-godavari/article31990979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY