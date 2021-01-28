117 new cases, no death in State

Number of COVID-19 infections reach 8,87,466

For the sixth time this month, there were no COVID-19 death in the State in the last one day. In the 24 hours ending Thursday, 117 new infections were reported. The tally, therefore, increased to 8,87,466 while the toll remained at 7,152.

The recoveries increased to 8,78,956 as 128 patients recovered in the last one day and the recovery rate stood at 99.04%. As many as 1,358 patients were undergoing treatment.

The number of tests conducted crossed 1.30 crore as 36,189 samples were tested in the last one day with 0.32% positivity rate.

Krishna district reported 26 new infections. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (19), Guntur (17), Chittoor (16), Kurnool (7), West Godavari (7), East Godavari (6), Nellore (6), Anantapur (4), Kadapa (4), Prakasam (3) and Vizianagaram (2). There were no new cases in Srikakulam.

The overall toll in the districts was as follows: Chittoor (847), Krishna (676), Guntur (670), East Godavari (636), Anantapur (599), Prakasam (580), Visakhapatnam (561), West Godavari (541), Nellore (506), Kurnool (488), Kadapa (463), Srikakulam (347) and Vizianagaram (238).

The overall tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,225), West Godavari (94,210), Chittoor (86,993), Guntur (75,455), Anantapur (67,633), Nellore (62,304), Prakasam (62,172), Kurnool (60,791), Visakhapatnam (59,714), Kadapa (55,245), Krishna (48,585), Srikakulam (46,114) and Vizianagaram (41,130).