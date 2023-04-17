HamberMenu
117 mandals likely to face heatwave on Tuesday, school exams advanced by one hour

Mercury soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius at many places on Monday, Kurnool records 42.6

April 17, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Many roads wore a deserted look as people preferred to stay indoors to avoid heatwave conditions in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Heatwaves continue to take a toll on Andhra Pradesh as the mercury soared beyond the 40 degrees Celsius mark at many places on Monday.

Due to the rising temperatures, as many as 14 mandals, including Anakapalli district (5 mandals), Kakinada (3), Palnadu (2), Eluru (1), Nandyal (1), Krishna and Prakasam (1) experienced severe heatwave, according to the AP State Disaster Management Authority.

In view of the situation, the School Education Department has advanced the timings of the examination (3rd classroom-based assessment/summative assessment 2) for the students of Classes I to IX across the State to 8 a.m. to 11.00 a.m., from the scheduled 9 a.m. to noon. School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar issued orders to this effect on Monday.

True to the forecast, 116 mandals in 22 districts experienced heatwave conditions, according to APSDMA.

The districts which experienced heatwaves in at least five mandals include Kadapa (17 mandals), Anakapalli (16), Eluru (8), Nandyal (10), NTR (11), Visakhapatnam (5) and Vizianagaram (11).

No heatwave conditions were reported in Annamayya, Chittoor, Kurnool and Sri Satya Sai districts.

On Tuesday (April 18), about 117 mandals in 16 districts, including Vizianagaram (19 mandals), Anakapalli (16 mandals), NTR (13), YSR Kadapa (13), Parvathipuram Manyam (12) and Kakinada (10) and others are likely to experience heatwaves while only one mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam may experience severe heatwave conditions, as per the APSDMA forecast.

India Meteorological Department, Amaravati has also warned of heatwaves on Tuesday (April 18) and Wednesday (April 19). IMD, A.P. chief S. Stella said that heatwaves would prevail over north and south coastal districts.

The maximum temperature in most of the stations in Andhra Pradesh was more than 40 degrees Celsius on Monday. They include Kurnool (42.6), Tuni (41.8), Kadapa (41.6), Utkuru (41.4), Amadalavalasa (41.3), Vizianagaram (41), Anantapur (41), Banavasi (40.7), Tirupati (40.5), Amaravati (40.5), Darsi (40.4), Vijayawada-Gannavaram (40.4), Ongole (40.1), Kavali (40) and Nellore (40).

