1.17 lakh students from NTR dist. to take part in ‘Aadudam Andhra’

December 27, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Around 1.17 lakh students have signed up to participate in the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ competitions in 605 secretariats of NTR district, said Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Speaking at the launch of the sports event in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Mr. Dilli Rao said that more than 11,000 teams will play in the competitions in five categories of cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, kho kho and badminton.

“It is a great opportunity for students aged above 15 years to show their talent and get recognised. The events will be held at the secretariat, mandal, constituency, district and State-level. Cash prizes will be given to winners from the constituency-level, and ₹12 crore is being spent on them,” he said.

The Collector said talented students will be identified and given good training at academies so as to prepare them for national and international sports events.

In Vijayawada Central constituency, over 20,000 students have registered for the programme, said MLA Malladi Vishnu.

Archer V. Jyoti Surekha urged students aspiring to be sportspersons to make use of the platform to hone their skills.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and others were present.