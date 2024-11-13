ADVERTISEMENT

117 applications received at Kuppam’s first ‘Praja Darbar’

Published - November 13, 2024 08:37 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

KADA Project Director Vikas Marmat listening to the grievance of a woman as part of the ‘Praja Darbar-Mana Panchayati Vaddaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme, at Kangundhi in Kuppam constituency of Chittoor district on Wednesday.

‘Praja Darbar-Mana Panchayati Vaddaku Mana Prabhutvam’, the first public interface meeting organised in the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam constituency, received 117 applications in the form of grievances and public issues on Wednesday.

Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) Project Director Vikas Marmat conducted the maiden event on at the Kangundhi village secretariat building, where the residents vented out their problems.

The department-wise break-up of applications received was — Housing (67), Revenue (22), PR & RD (nine), Welfare (eight), Health (three), R&B (two), Irrigation (two), ICDS (two), DRDA (one) and Animal Husbandry (one). The officials asked the public to get their grievances redressed at the earliest. APSRTC Vice-Chairman P.S. Muniratnam, Revenue Divisional Officer (Kuppam) Srinivasa Raju and divisional-level officials were present.

Andhra Pradesh

