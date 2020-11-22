1,160 new cases as State’s COVID-19 tally mounts to 8.61 lakh

Toll rises to 6,927 with 7 deaths, lowest positivity rate in 5 months at 1.7%

The State has reported 1,160 new COVID-19 infections and seven deaths in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The tally climbed to 8,61,092 and the toll to 6,927.

With 1,765 patients recovered during the period, the total number of recoveries stands at 8,39,395 with a recovery rate of 97.48%. A total of 14,770 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals and under home isolation.

The death rate continues to remain at 0.80%. The number of samples tested crossed 95 lakh and reached 95,43,177 with a positivity rate of 9.02%. During the 24 hours, 68,307 samples were tested and the positivity rate was the lowest in five months at 1.70%.

The tests per million ratio increased to 1.78 lakh and the confirmed cases per million ratio also increased to 16,125.

Break-up

Chittoor reported two deaths and Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa and Krishna one death each.

Krishna district reported the highest number of new infections at 189. It was followed by East Godavari (165), Chittoor (148), Guntur (121), West Godavari (120), Kadapa (70), Visakhapatnam (67), Prakasam (66), Nellore (60), Srikakulam (46), Anantapur (43), Vizianagaram (42) and Kurnool (23).

The total number of cases district-wise are as follows: East Godavari (1,21,490), West Godavari (91,433), Chittoor (82,964), Guntur (71,897), Anantapur (66,428), Prakasam (61,201), Nellore (61,115), Kurnool (60,054), Visakhapatnam (57,629), Kadapa (53,986), Srikakulam (45,240), Krishna (44,310) and Vizianagaram (40,450).

Recovery rate in eight districts was between 99% and 98% and Krishna has the least recovery rate at 94.09.