1.16 lakh people opt for OTS in East Godavari

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Tuesday claimed that over 1.16 lakh beneficiaries have opted for the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme in East Godavari district.

Mr. Kannababu, Jaggampeta MLA J. Chantibabu, and East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran on Tuesday launched the scheme here.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kannababu said that the OTS would be ‘voluntary’ and there would be no coercion from the State government to enrol for the same.

“Over 3.17 lakh families are falling under the OTS purview and are eligible to claim the OTS benefit to be able to sell their respective piece of house. The beneficiaries should explore the benefits of the scheme,” Mr. Kannababu said.

Mr. Hari Kiran claimed that East Godavari district stood first in terms of the number of beneficiaries opting for the scheme.