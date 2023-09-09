ADVERTISEMENT

1,15,560 cases settled in National Lok Adalat in A.P.

September 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Settled amount is ₹91.5 crore, Lok Adalat will continue late into the night, says APSLSA member secretary M. Babitha

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,15,560 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held in two A.P. High Court Benches and 376 Lok Adalat Benches across the State by 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Of the total, 1,11,279 were pending cases and the remaining 4,281 were pre-litigation cases. Settled amount was ₹91.5 crore, said A.P. State Legal Services Authority (APSLA) officials in a release.

The National Lok Adalat was held under the guidance of High Court Chief Justice-cum-patron-in-chief Dhiraj Singh Thakur, A.P. State Legal Services Authority (APSLA), executive chairman A.V. Sesha Sai and A.P. High Court Legal Services Committee chairman D.V.S.S. Somayajulu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lok Adalat will continue late into the night, said APSLSA member secretary M. Babitha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US