1,15,560 cases settled in National Lok Adalat in A.P.

September 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As many as 1,15,560 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held in two A.P. High Court Benches and 376 Lok Adalat Benches across the State by 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Of the total, 1,11,279 were pending cases and the remaining 4,281 were pre-litigation cases. Settled amount was ₹91.5 crore, said A.P. State Legal Services Authority (APSLA) officials in a release.

The National Lok Adalat was held under the guidance of High Court Chief Justice-cum-patron-in-chief Dhiraj Singh Thakur, A.P. State Legal Services Authority (APSLA), executive chairman A.V. Sesha Sai and A.P. High Court Legal Services Committee chairman D.V.S.S. Somayajulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lok Adalat will continue late into the night, said APSLSA member secretary M. Babitha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.