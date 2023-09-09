HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

1,15,560 cases settled in National Lok Adalat in A.P.

Settled amount is ₹91.5 crore, Lok Adalat will continue late into the night, says APSLSA member secretary M. Babitha

September 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,15,560 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held in two A.P. High Court Benches and 376 Lok Adalat Benches across the State by 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Of the total, 1,11,279 were pending cases and the remaining 4,281 were pre-litigation cases. Settled amount was ₹91.5 crore, said A.P. State Legal Services Authority (APSLA) officials in a release.

The National Lok Adalat was held under the guidance of High Court Chief Justice-cum-patron-in-chief Dhiraj Singh Thakur, A.P. State Legal Services Authority (APSLA), executive chairman A.V. Sesha Sai and A.P. High Court Legal Services Committee chairman D.V.S.S. Somayajulu.

The Lok Adalat will continue late into the night, said APSLSA member secretary M. Babitha.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.