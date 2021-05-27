Andhra Pradesh

1,140 kg of ganja recovered in Araku

In a huge catch, the district police recovered 1,140 kg of ganja which was allegedly being transported by two persons at Araku valley in Visakhapatnam district, here on Wednesday. Police said that the smugglers were allegedly trying to transport the ganja from interior parts of Odisha to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, through Vizag city.

Though the total ganja was procured for a price of ₹23 lakh, it is estimated that it would have fetched anywhere between ₹80 lakh to ₹1.2 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Araku police said that based on credible information, they intercepted a lorry near Araku. An inspection of the vehicle revealed a fabricated box inside the lorry, inside which 38 gunny bags stuffed with ganja were found.

Both the smugglers, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested.

