Andhra Pradesh

1,140 kg ganja seized, 2 arrested

Officers from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested two persons and seized about 1,140 kg ganja at Chuttumetta area in Pedabayalu, mandal when it was being transported in a four-wheeler on Monday morning.

The accused have been identified as Muvvala Chiranjeevi and Killo Chittibabu, both natives of G. Madugula mandal.

It is learnt that accused hired the vehicle from Ekamanbida in G. Madugula and were driving towards a destination in Visakhapatnam.

The accused stated that the contraband belonged to Pangi Kiran and Pangi Laxman of Ekamanbida village.

Further investigation is on to arrest the kingpins.

It may be remembered that the SEB conducted raid and seized about 900 kg ganja from a vehicle near Jerrela panchayat under G.K Veedhi police station limits last Saturday.

