1,125 PHCs being set up in State at a cost of ₹670 crore, says Health Minister

Vidadala Rajini inaugurates Dr. YSR Urban Primary Health Centre at Ayodhya Nagar in Vijayawada

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 24, 2022 20:44 IST

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini along with Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi inaugurated Dr. YSR Urban Primary Health Centre at Ayodhya Nagar of 32nd ward in the city on Saturday.

Ms. Rajini asked the PHC doctors and staff to ensure that at least 10 deliveries were conducted per month. She said that one PHC was available for every 30,000 population and provided 64 types of diagnostic services and 172 types of medicines apart from several healthcare services.

She said across the State 1,125 PHCs were being set up at a cost of ₹670 crore and 10,032 Dr. YSR Village Clinics at a cost of ₹1,692 crore.

State Planning Board vice-president and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu requested the Minister to upgrade the Rajiv Nagar Urban PHC into a 50-bed hospital. He said the constituency had four PHCs.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao called upon the public to make use of the services at the PHCs. He said construction of 59 of the 239 Rural Health Centres planned in the district was completed and another 40 would be completed soon.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, Deputy Mayor A. Shailaja Reddy, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. M. Suhasini and others were present.

