1,125 more secretariat staff needed in Anantapur: Collector

The State government needs to recruit 1,125 more village and ward secretariat employees in Anantapur district by issuing fresh notification, even as it prepares to launch 383 citizen services through these secretariats from January 1 by replacing Mee Seva services.

Grama Swarajya

While Mee Seva centres used to serve 5,000 population, each of the Village and Ward Secretariats would serve 2,000 people in coordination with the Village Volunteers at the grassroots level, said District Collector Gandham Chandrudu here on Monday.

Interacting with mediapersons, he said the State had 657 government administrative employees per one lakh population, against 1,700 in many of the developed nations. “But with the implementation of Gandhiji’s vision of ‘Grama Swarajya’ through the Village Secretariats, we will be inching closer to that ratio, which is considered essential for seamless implementation of welfare schemes. While the district needs 10,725 secretariat staff, there are 8,500-odd, who have joined service,” he said.

New constructions

There was a dearth of applicants for some specific posts with requisite qualification, hence some of the employees could not be recruited, but with fresh notification from the Panchayat Raj Department sometime soon all the posts would be filled to ensure the majority of the citizens’ needs are fulfilled at the secretariat level.

“Based on the survey results of any specific information need of a department conducted by the village volunteers for the 50 families they are responsible, a secretariat employee will identify the beneficiary digging out information from the specific department to get any application processed at mandal/district level,” Mr. Chandrudu explained.

While there are buildings for 570 village and ward secretariats, administrative sanctions were being given for construction of new ones for the remaining out of 1,207 needed.

The infrastructure was being readied for all the secretariats either in own buildings or rented ones to ensure they start functioning from January 1, he observed.