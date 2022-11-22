  1. EPaper
₹1,123 crores sanctioned for Jal Jeevan Mission programme, says Botcha

November 22, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana speaking at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana speaking at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government has sanctioned ₹1,123 crores under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Speaking at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on November 22 (Tuesday), he said that the government has been giving utmost priority to the supply of safe drinking water to each and every household in Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram districts.

He urged the officials of all departments to work in tandem to achieve the goals of the government. Vizianagaram ZP chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao urged the local public representatives to adopt a proactive role in the developmental and welfare activities taken up in the 34 mandals of the two districts.

Vizianagaram Collector A.Suryakumari, Parvatipuram Collector Nishant Kumar were present in the meeting.

