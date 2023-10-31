11,208 medical camps held so far, says Health Minister

October 31, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

As many as 11,208 medical camps have been organised and 46.31 lakh outpatient services have been completed as of October 29 (Sunday), said Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini.

At a review meeting with health officials at Mangalagiri on October 30 (Monday), the Minister said 21.6 lakh BP tests, 18.5 lakh diabetes tests and 1.79 lakh eye tests were conducted since the camps began as part of the Aarogya Suraksha programme.

As of October 28, Prakasam district organised the highest number of medical camps (629), followed by Nellore district with 616 and Srikakulam with 599 camps, as per information from the department.

The Minister asked the Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) to raise awareness on Aarogyasri scheme and on the app by making door-to-door visits in villages. The objective is to make people aware about empanelled hospitals and free treatments being offered.

She said during the camps, 1.4 lakh diabetic cases and 2.25 lakh BP cases came out during the camps. She said arrangements are being made to distribute medicines free of charge to people.

