1,120 knives meant for cockfights seized, 17 booked in NTR district

Published - November 03, 2024 10:45 pm IST - MYLAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A police officer displaying the knives used for cockfights, at Mylavaram in NTR district on Sunday.

In a special drive, the NTR Commissionerate police seized around 1,120 knives used for cockfights and booked cases against 17 persons, who were making the knives.

Surprise raids were conducted in the villages under Vissannapeta, G. Konduru, Reddigudem and Tiruvuru police station limits and 16 cases booked against the accused, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, K.M. Maheswara Raju.

“As per the instructions of Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu, the teams conducted raids on the manufacturing units and seized raw material, lathe machines, cutters and other equipment. Police seized 1,120 knives and other materials from the accused,” Mr. Maheswara Raju said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the manufacturers were supplying the knives to cockfight organisers in NTR, Eluru and Krishna districts. Assistant Commissioner of Police Y. Prasad Rao, Circle Inspectors D. Chandrashekar, K. Giri Babu and other officers participated in the raids.

