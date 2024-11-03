GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,120 knives meant for cockfights seized, 17 booked in NTR district

Published - November 03, 2024 10:45 pm IST - MYLAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
A police officer displaying the knives used for cockfights, at Mylavaram in NTR district on Sunday.

A police officer displaying the knives used for cockfights, at Mylavaram in NTR district on Sunday.

In a special drive, the NTR Commissionerate police seized around 1,120 knives used for cockfights and booked cases against 17 persons, who were making the knives.

Surprise raids were conducted in the villages under Vissannapeta, G. Konduru, Reddigudem and Tiruvuru police station limits and 16 cases booked against the accused, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, K.M. Maheswara Raju.

“As per the instructions of Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu, the teams conducted raids on the manufacturing units and seized raw material, lathe machines, cutters and other equipment. Police seized 1,120 knives and other materials from the accused,” Mr. Maheswara Raju said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the manufacturers were supplying the knives to cockfight organisers in NTR, Eluru and Krishna districts. Assistant Commissioner of Police Y. Prasad Rao, Circle Inspectors D. Chandrashekar, K. Giri Babu and other officers participated in the raids.

Published - November 03, 2024 10:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.