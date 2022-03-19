₹1,115 crore budget presented for VMC with ₹52.58 cr. deficit

₹98 cr. allocated for VMC schools, ₹25 cr. for fuel for vehicles

YSRCP and TDP corporators arguing on garbage collection charge during the VMC budget session, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation council has presented a deficit budget of ₹1,114.93 crore for the financial year 2022-23. It is the lowest budget in at least the last seven budgets adopted by the civic body, which is short by ₹52.58 crore going by the estimated expenditure and income.

As per the budget presented in the special budget general body meeting held in the VMC council hall on Saturday, the estimated expenditure for the coming financial year 2022-23 is ₹1,114.93 crore, including ₹437.47 crore capital expenses. The revenue expense is ₹596.21 crore and a major part of it goes to staff expenses and operational expenses.

The civic body expects an estimated income of ₹1,062.35 crore, including ₹691.05 crore revenue income and ₹308.17 crore capital income. The estimated expenditure is ₹52.58 crore less than the estimated income.

Out of the estimated expenditure, ₹98.24 crore has been allocated for VMC schools, including salaries to teachers, ₹3 crore was allocated towards rents of ward secretariats, ₹21.5 crore for maintenance of roads, ₹18.5 crore for the maintenance of water supply and UGD system and ₹25 crore for fuel for VMC vehicles.

Under the revenue income, an estimated ₹164 crore property tax is expected and ₹16.33 crore vacant land tax is expected.

The civic body expects to recover ₹44.10 crore from railways in the form of service charges in place of property tax.

Also, the civic body aims to collect an estimated ₹25.40 crore towards user charges for garbage collection from residents and traders and an income of ₹22.19 crore is expected through renting out markets, shopping complexes and other properties.

Burden on citizens: Oppn.

The budget was criticised by the opposition Telugu Desam Party and CPI(M) as the revenue income estimates were higher than the previous year's budget.

TDP corporators said that ₹27.44 crore more burden would be imposed on the citizens in the name of property tax. They demanded that the civic body increase funds allocated to corporators to ₹1 crore from ₹30 lakh presented in the budget. CPI(M) corporator Boya Satya Babu said that the budget is going to impose a burden on the citizens.

TDP corporators staged protests in the council while the budget was being presented. They demanded that the Mayor allow media to cover the proceedings of the session.

They also staged a protest on the premises of the VMC office demanding withdrawal of user charges on garbage collection. The budget has been adopted by the council.