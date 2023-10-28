1,100 volunteers from Andhra Pradesh carry rice, soil for ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign

October 28, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As many as 1,100 volunteers from 26 districts from Andhra Pradesh, carried rice and soil and saplings in 824 urns for ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign being organised at New Delhi.

South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Division arranged Amrit Kalash Yatra Special train from Vijayawada to Delhi.

MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil, Collector S. Dilli Rao flagged off the special train here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of various schools organised Tiranga rally with 1.5 km long flag and formed a human chain on the occasion. Children from the municipal and private schools, Bharat Scouts and Guides took part in the programme with great enthusiasm in the flagging off ceremony.

The railway station was decorated and reverberated with the chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Ek Bharat Sreshth Bharath. Children performed Kuchipudi and other traditional dances at the railway station.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narendra A. Patil lauded the grand initiative of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign promoting unity, brotherhood and the nationalistic feelings among the citizens of the country.

“Amrit Vatika at New Delhi will become the grand symbol of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’, reflecting our cultural fabric unity in diversity, and to recall the sacrifices many by the freedom fighters for the nation,” the DRM said.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar, Sub-Collector Aditi Singh, BJP State vice-president, V. Surya Narayana Raju, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, V Rambabu, officers of Department of Culture and other departments participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.