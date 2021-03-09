Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 09 March 2021 17:10 IST
1,100 security personnel to be deployed for polling
10 civic bodies to go to polls on March 10
East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Tuesday said that a total of 1,100 police personnel including DSP cadre officers would be deployed for conducting election in the 10 civic bodies on Wednesday.
"The polling will be conducted for the 233 wards in the 10 civic bodies in the 197 locations, in which 52 locations have been declared 'hypersensitive'. The police will use the technology including drone cameras and body-worn cameras to keep an eye on the polling in East Godavari district", said Mr. Nayeem Asmi. The striking force and mobiles teams will also monitor the polling exercise.
