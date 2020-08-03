110 tonnes of PDS rice seized near Andhra Pradesh’s Kanchikacherla village

VIJAYAWADA

03 August 2020 16:15 IST

The Krishna district police conducted a raid and seized 110 tonnes of rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) near Kanchikacherla village on Monday.

On a tip-off, the special team led by SI Murali Krishna intercepted a truck proceeding to Gandepalli village from Nandigama and seized the rice stocks.

The seized rice bocks were handed over to Kanchikacherla police for further action. The PDS rice was being transported to a private rice mill in Gandepalli village, said Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

