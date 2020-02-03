₹1.10 crore ‘unaccounted’ cash seized

Vizianagaram police department seized ₹1, 10, 49,600 crore ‘unaccounted’ cash in Saluru of Vizianagaram district from two persons Rachakonda Varahala Rao and Meena Rao who reportedly had come to an agreement over the sale of a property.

The value of a house in Jeypore of Odisha was ₹2.20 crore and it was paid through in the form of cheques and demand drafts. The police suspected that the actual value would be more than the agreement and the cash was being carried for this purpose. Parvatipuram ASP Sumit Guard said that transaction of amount more than the document value was illegal and it was informed to the Income Tax department for further action. He said that the amount would be kept under the safe custody of treasury department till the action initiated by the Income Tax department.