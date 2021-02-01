₹1.10 crore cash seized, ryot taken into custody

JAGGAIAHPET (KRISHNA DT.)

01 February 2021 06:48 IST

Police seized ₹1.10-crore unaccounted cash being carried in a bus, at Garikapadu checkpost on the AP-Telangana borders on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu has said a farmer, Rayala Satyanarayana, and his son R. Sravan Kumar of Yenamadala village in Nuzvid mandal in the district were carrying the cash. They are being questioned.

The police team, led by Nandigama DSP G. Nageswar Reddy and Jaggaiahpet CI P. Chandrashekar, during a vehicle check-up seized the cash. During verification, the farmer said that he got cash as he sold his agriculture land in Prakasam district.

“We will verify the records with the Stamps and the Registration Department. The cash is being handed over to the Income Tax Department personnel for further investigation,” the SP said.