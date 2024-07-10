ADVERTISEMENT

11-year-old boy, his rescuer drown in Anantapur

Published - July 10, 2024 07:57 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man drowned in a village pond near Kundurpi mandal headquarters, here on Wednesday.

According to the Kalyanadurgam police, the class 6 student, Vishnu, while returning home with his friends after school, accidentally fell into the pond. Upon hearing the panicked screams of fellow students, a local passerby Kansala Naveen, who attempted to rescue the boy, drowned along with him.

Kalyanadurgam MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu expressed anguish over the tragedy and assured government support to the families of the two deceased. Police shifted the bodies to an area hospital at Kalyanadurgam for autopsy and have registered a case.

