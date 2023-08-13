ADVERTISEMENT

11-year-old boy goes missing from Chiguru Children’s Home in Andhra Pradesh

August 13, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The boy has been missing for the past two days; police have registered a case

The Hindu Bureau

An 11-year-old boy staying in the Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan-run Chiguru Children’s Home at Penumaka village on Krishna river bund in Guntur district is missing since August 11.

The orphan, Bharat, had been referred to the home by the Guntur Child Welfare Committee (CWC). He was studying in a government school at Tadepalli, Guntur CWC chairperson G. Arogya Pramila told The Hindu on Sunday (August 13).

On August 11, the boy attended classes but did not return home. Following a complaint, the Tadepalli police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A home staff said they searched for him on the Krishna river bund and at neighbouring villages, but to no avail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US